Muchová – Azarenkova 7:6, 6:3, Vondroušová knocked out Bouzkova, Muchová Azarenkova in Indian Wells in the Czech derby
Sports


Vondroušová will face the winner of the duel between the world number four Uns Džábirová from Tunisia and Poland’s Magdalena Frechová to advance to the round of 16, in which she played in three of the previous four starts in the Californian desert. Muchová, who is competing in Indian Wells for the first time in her career, will play with Italian Martina Trevisan or Madison Brengle.

The 23-year-old native of Sokolov Vondroušová, who is trying to return to the top 100 of the world rankings after a long break last year due to injury, did not offer Bouzková a single chance to break during the entire match. Her opponent, who is currently ranked 32nd in the WTA rankings, won her serve five times.

Photo: Jonathan Hui, Reuters

Dissatisfied Viktoria Azarenkova.Photo: Jonathan Hui, Reuters

Muchová, who was also plagued by health problems last year, got off to an excellent start against Azarenka and already led 4:1 in the opening set. At 5:3, however, she was unable to complete the set and finally won it only in the tie-break, which she clearly controlled 7:1. She also entered the second set with a break, but this time she did not keep the lead and allowed her opponent to tie the game at 3:3. But then Azarenkova didn’t let go of a game and after two hours and six minutes she took the match to advance.

INDIAN WELLS (hard surface):
Men ($10,143,750 endowment):
Singles – 2nd round:
Sinner (11-It.) – Gasquet (Fr.) 6:3, 7:6 (7:2)
Draper (Brit.) – Evans (24-Brit.) 6:4, 6:2
Auger-Aliassime (8-Kan.) – Martinez (Sp.) 7:6 (7:5), 6:4
Paul (17-USA) – Struff (Germany) 6:3, 6:3
Wawrinka (Switzerland) – Kecmanovic (26-Serbia) 7:6 (10:8), 6:4
Women ($8.8 million endowment):
Singles – 2nd round:
VONDROUŠOVÁ (CZE) – BOUZKOVÁ (28-CZE) 6:1, 6:1
MUCHOVÁ (CZE) – Azarenkova (14-Bel.) 7:6 (7:1), 6:3
Šwiateková (1-Pol.) – Liuová (USA) 6:0, 6:1
Gračová (Russia) – Martičová (25-Croatia) 6:3, 6:2
Raducanu (Brit.) – Linette (20-Pol.) 7:6 (7:3), 6:2
