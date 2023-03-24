Lukas Müllauer missed out on qualifying for the finals in slopestyle at the Freeski World Cup finals in Silvaplana. The man from Salzburg was only 41st in qualifying, he was suffering from lumbago and couldn’t do his tricks backwards.

Müllauer summed up the season with a silver medal in the big air at the World Championships halfway satisfactorily. “But the slopestyle didn’t go according to plan at all, I’ll kneel here in the summer and in preparation,” he said.