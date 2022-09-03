Home Sports Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone at Bayern is excellent. Don’t blow the triple crown first, or lose a game and the wind direction will change dramatically._Game_On_Lineup
Sports

Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone at Bayern is excellent. Don’t blow the triple crown first, or lose a game and the wind direction will change dramatically._Game_On_Lineup

by admin
Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone at Bayern is excellent. Don’t blow the triple crown first, or lose a game and the wind direction will change dramatically._Game_On_Lineup

Original title: Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone is excellent at Bayern, don’t blow the triple crown, or lose a game and the wind direction will change drastically

Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone is excellent at Bayern, don’t blow the triple crown, or lose a game and the wind direction will change drastically

Live it on September 3rd. The new season Bayern started smoothly, and they also won 5-0 in the first round of the German Cup with a big rotation. Bayern star Muller believes that they do not have a B team, and all the players who played have performed well. He also emphasized that it is not necessary to hype the topic of the triple crown.

Seven adjustments to the starting position of the German Cup still have a strong performance. Does Bayern have the strongest B team in history?

Müller: “I don’t see a second squad at the moment, because: These players who may not have played a lot before played in Cologne, they played very well and proved their quality.”

In the game, the new aids Ter and Gravenberg were particularly strong:

Müller: “At the moment we don’t need to talk about the names of individual players individually. It’s the same no matter who comes out, everyone has their own performance. So far, that’s been our strength this season. It’s working well, we Like the whole thing, what everyone sees is that we are in good shape, as a squad, as a club.”

“Now all the gears are very well matched and working very well. It’s a lot of fun for us. You can all see the fun we play on the field – no matter who we play against. .”

See also  Wu Lei: Chairman Chen greeted me early in the morning and moved me to return to the team ahead of schedule. The national football team had communication with the Spaniard_Games

Nagelsmann said the cup is the perfect test for Union Berlin and Inter because all three teams play in a similar way. Are Bayern ready for the next two big games?

Müller: “It’s certainly an advantage when you’re playing three opponents in a row that are similar, because you can prepare for the next one with one game.”

With this lineup, is Bayern already on the road to the 11th consecutive Bundesliga and the treble state?

Müller: “We’ve only played four weeks now, and we’re just starting a week of doubles. So, I’m going to put the brakes on this frenzy! It’s really fun now, but there may be some soon that we can’t get Games with good results come out. And then we have another fuss in the wind…”

(interesting wood)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Alto Canavese, start of the season postponed to...

Venice, Javorcic: “Cow? It’s out of the blue....

Giussano in search of revenge for Pavia uphill...

It starts with the Coppa Il Colleretto of...

Energy crisis: the new measures in the world...

Juve, Milik makes Vlahovic catch his breath? Allegri...

The Collection: Colnago works at his museum

Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is...

Italy, what a debut: 83-62 against Estonia in...

20 big news in the NBA overnight: Gallinari...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy