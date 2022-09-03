Original title: Muller: The strongest B team?Everyone is excellent at Bayern, don’t blow the triple crown, or lose a game and the wind direction will change drastically

Live it on September 3rd. The new season Bayern started smoothly, and they also won 5-0 in the first round of the German Cup with a big rotation. Bayern star Muller believes that they do not have a B team, and all the players who played have performed well. He also emphasized that it is not necessary to hype the topic of the triple crown.

Seven adjustments to the starting position of the German Cup still have a strong performance. Does Bayern have the strongest B team in history?

Müller: “I don’t see a second squad at the moment, because: These players who may not have played a lot before played in Cologne, they played very well and proved their quality.”

In the game, the new aids Ter and Gravenberg were particularly strong:

Müller: “At the moment we don’t need to talk about the names of individual players individually. It’s the same no matter who comes out, everyone has their own performance. So far, that’s been our strength this season. It’s working well, we Like the whole thing, what everyone sees is that we are in good shape, as a squad, as a club.”

“Now all the gears are very well matched and working very well. It’s a lot of fun for us. You can all see the fun we play on the field – no matter who we play against. .”

Nagelsmann said the cup is the perfect test for Union Berlin and Inter because all three teams play in a similar way. Are Bayern ready for the next two big games?

Müller: “It’s certainly an advantage when you’re playing three opponents in a row that are similar, because you can prepare for the next one with one game.”

With this lineup, is Bayern already on the road to the 11th consecutive Bundesliga and the treble state?

Müller: “We’ve only played four weeks now, and we’re just starting a week of doubles. So, I’m going to put the brakes on this frenzy! It’s really fun now, but there may be some soon that we can’t get Games with good results come out. And then we have another fuss in the wind…”

