Muller:I am used to passing the ball to Lewandowski, who can score 50 goals

Live it on July 24th. Bayern vice-captain Mueller was interviewed not long ago and talked about the departure of his striker partner Lewandowski.

Muller said: “Lewandowski’s departure is a joint decision of all parties, and there is a reason. But of course, when a player who can score 30 to 50 goals in a single season leaves, we don’t know what will happen on the field. change.”

“Lewandowski’s departure, of course, does not mean that we can only play with 10 people. Of course, a lot of balls were passed to Lewandowski in the past, and now other players will get more scoring opportunities.”

“We’ve almost subconsciously passed the ball to Lewandowski in previous games. We never planned before the game to have to pass the ball to him, but when you have a striker like that, you pass the ball to him. he.”

“Now that things have changed, it’s also exciting to see how our attacking line will develop.”

“Our goal is to not sit here after six months and say: ‘We are missing goals, we have problems’.”

