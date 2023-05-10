multi-year agreement with FIGC and FIPAV – Sport Marketing News

Fonziesthe iconic brand of the Mondelēz International group, reinforces its support to the world of sport by renewing its partnership with FIGC, Italian Football Federation and announcing the new collaboration with FIPAV, Italian Volleyball Federation.

Fonzies, like the national teams, unites people and generations in the name of fun: precisely for this reason, the iconic cheese-flavored corn crunchy is confirmed as the Official Partner of the men’s and women’s national football teams for the four-year period 2023-2026 and consolidates its presence in the world of sport by siding alongside Azzurri e Azure of volleyball for the two-year period 2023-2024.

“Fonzies is the snack of fun and enjoyment and what could be more fun than cheering on the national teams during competitions, in the company of the people you love? Everyone loves cheering on Italy, enjoying the show and tasting our irresistible Fonzies alone or in company. We are proud to continue to accompany the Azzurri, the Azzurre and the Italian fans in the next international football and volleyball events.” – declared Francesco Uguccioni, Chips Brand Manager – “Just like the national teams, in fact, Fonzies brings everyone together, uniting people and generations! By virtue of the values ​​that unite us to the world of sport and the national teams, we want to wear the blue shirt not only as sponsors, but as real partners, with an integrated communication plan… finger-licking!”

The partnerships will be enhanced in a rich communication plan with which the brand will accompany Italian fans in the coming years. L’unmistakable yellow packaging with the red flame of Fonzies, for the occasion, will report the logos of FIGC and FIPAV; he brand will take the field with the Azzurri and the Azzurre of soccer and volleyball with one dedicated spot which further strengthens the link with the world of sport. All will be amplified by social and digital content engaging which will see Fonzies and the national teams as protagonists.

In 2023 the brand he will accompany the Azzurre national teams during qualifying matches and the final stages of the main international competitions with dedicated special projects it’s a support in full style Fonzies.

But Italy is not just football. Starting this year, in fact, Fonzies will also play volleyball – the second most popular sport in Italy. On the occasion of the Euro 2023 which will be held in our country, the brand will be alongside the FIPAV, Italian Volleyball Federation to support Azzurri and Azzurre, accompanying the fans in this unmissable sporting event inside and outside the arenas.

Fonzies, however, does not stop there… the brand will be too Title Sponsor of the Italian Beach Volleyball Championshipcoloring the Italian beaches yellow and red in summer 2023.

Per Fonzies 2023 represents only the first chapter of these partnerships: the brand is already working on the plan for the next few years to continue to guarantee its support to the national teams for future competitions.

These partnerships confirm Fonzies’ commitment to promoting the sporting values ​​of passion, commitment and fun and position the brand as the partner of excellence in the world of national sport.