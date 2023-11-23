Yasiel Puig Signs with Tiburones de La Guaira in Venezuelan Professional Baseball League

Yasiel Puig has caused a stir in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League after being officially signed as the new import of the Tiburones de La Guaira for the upcoming season. The Cuban outfielder, known for his time in the Major Leagues, is set to join a team that already includes big leaguers such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Maikel García, and Miguel Rojas.

Once considered one of the best MLB prospects with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Puig went on to have a successful career in the Major Leagues. He became one of the highest-paid Cuban players in the Big Show, earning over $50 million dollars throughout his career.

In addition to his time in the MLB, Puig also played in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) and the South Korean Baseball League. During his time with the Águilas de Veracruz in the LMB, Puig earned a sum of $13,000 per month, totaling over $40,000 for the year. In South Korea, he signed a deal worth up to one million dollars with the Kiwoom Heroes.

Puig’s arrival in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League has generated excitement and expectations among fans, as they look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the Tiburones de La Guaira this season.

