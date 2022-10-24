Imagine an ordinary day, one of those in which life flows without major jolts: the university, the job, the boyfriend, the projects and the new home together. It seems like a day like many others and instead it becomes a day you don’t expect. Sudden fatigue, blurred vision, a tingling sensation in the right side of the body. Imagine the rush to the emergency room and one diagnosis that sounds like a sentence: hypothesis multiple sclerosis. Then the darkness. The uncertainty. Everything changes: your existence, the way to perceive it. All. This is what happened to Gloria Leppini, 26 year old from the province of Piacenza, who at one point with courage manages to transform ‘nettles into roses’. How? He shares his experience on social media, with the strength of irony typical of children of his age. A few seconds video that goes viral. She does it to tell her story and empower those in her situation. She does it to prove, to herself and to others, that she is always Gloria and not her disease. She succeeds and becomes testimonial of Aism, the Italian multiple sclerosis association.

How did you feel the day you found out you had multiple sclerosis?

“I’ll never forget it. It was September 9, 2018, I was at home preparing for a university exam. Suddenly I started not seeing well in my right eye and having a tingling sensation in the right side of my body, leg and face. I was having a hard time walking. So I went to the ER. I was hospitalized for a week and they did all the necessary tests. On the report it was already written that the hypothesis was multiple sclerosis. After a month that hypothesis was a certainty ”.

How did he react?

“I didn’t know anything about this disease and it made me feel very scared. I felt poised on a ravine. I was there and did not see the bottom. The first period was very tough. I had the feeling that I no longer knew what my days would be like from then on. Would I have been able to do the things I was doing until the day before? Common things: traveling, working or having fun ”.

And what happened then? How did you come up with the idea to tell about the disease on TikTok and why did you choose this social network?

“At first I didn’t want to talk about it, then I started writing on Facebook, but it’s clear that you are in contact with your close friends, so it’s like having a dialogue with yourself. During the pandemic I downloaded TikTok and realized that he had a very high communication potential. A little for fun I made this 5 second video that went viral and in a very short time I had 3 million views. I got tons of comments from people telling me they also had MS or from kids who wanted to know what it was. And then the light bulb went on. I realized that maybe there was a need to talk more. Because in the beginning I also had no one to talk to. Social media are a means. To think that there were so many people like me who needed someone to talk to … I felt I had to open a window with others. At that moment I was able to do it because I had already accepted the disease ”.

Your videos are often funny, how important is a positive approach to dealing with such a disease?

“All. It is the most important thing but it has to come spontaneously. You have to give yourself time. Illness is part of your life. She is an intrusive companion who does not have to replace you. The positive approach helps me to put her in a corner ”.

Previously, when you received such a diagnosis, you would lock yourself in the house and often feel ashamed of your pain. Now we are told on social networks. Many music stars do it too, most recently Fedez. How important is it to tell about oneself?

“Is critical. There is still a lot of shame. The first time I went to visit the waiting room, I met people who had never told anyone. It feels little understood. Many times what is not seen is not understood ”.

She recently got married to Mirco: how has your life as a couple changed? And how has her life changed in general?

“MS has accompanied me and Mirco from the beginning. When they diagnosed it, we had been together for 3 months and we had been living together for 48 hours. It is clear that it was a shock. Living together was already an important step, living with the disease was even more so. She joined us. We became adults all of a sudden. This changed my life, the order of priorities, the relationships. Those who have felt to face this passage with me remained, but not everyone understands if you are tired and do not want to go out. In the family, on the other hand, we are a team and we have faced everything together. Perhaps it was also a growth factor for my parents because they too have started to re-measure time. Now everything has another value ”.

Rights change, society changes. She is also a testimonial of Aism and has signed the Charter of the rights of people with multiple sclerosis in Parliament. But which of these rights is the most important for Gloria?

“Obviously the right to information, because without this nothing can be built. Then the right to research which is vital for us. Only with research can a cure be found ”.

What would you say to a girl or a boy who is diagnosed with MS?

“Every day someone who has been diagnosed with me contacts me and I always tell them to give themselves time to heal their emotional wounds. To listen to each other and ask for help. To trust, trust and have patience “.

Gloria got married to her Mirco on September 3rd. She will soon graduate in art history and criticism and in the meantime she teaches in elementary school. This doc from Emilia is an example of tenacity and resilience.