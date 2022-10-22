DONNAS

A meeting dedicated to multiple tests was staged in Donnas, in which various athletes from different regions met for the end of the season. Avis Atletica Canavesana side six appearances recorded. Surprising the second place in the absolute decathlon conquered by Raffaele Leone in his first experience in this discipline. The Rivarolo specialist of 110 and 400 hs has distinguished himself in races by finishing the ten efforts with a score of 4,838 points. Teammate Zakaria Abourida fourth and Andrea Borello sixth. Among the students to record the fourth place of Fabrizio Demo and the sixth place of Pietro Musso.

Sara Borello’s sixth performance in the heptathlon was surprising. The middle distance runner, specialist in the 3000 steeplechase, a specialty in which she is the Piedmontese champion, coped well with all seven disciplines, winning the final 800 meters race. The athletes were followed by the Technical Director of Canavesana Massimo Beltrando assisted by colleagues Daniele Duretto and Solange Pont.

Pettinengo (Biella) hosted the 50th edition of the Giro Internazionale, an event valid for the assignment of regional youth road titles and for the provincial trophy. Second place of the representative of Fidal Torino behind Fidal Milano. In evidence in the Boys category for the Avis athletics Ivrea Niccolò Salustri fifth and Matteo Baffoni eighteenth. For the 2005 Canavese Stefano Perardi ranked third among the Cadets. Decent tenth place in the Allievi race for Alessandro Cena (Avis Atletica Canavesana). Victory of Nicolò Daniele on the 5000 at the regional meeting on the Asti track. The middle distance runner of Avis Atletica Canavesana has made a good time in a distance not yet congenial to him. Final time of 15’18 ”0 useful to win with a slight advantage over Scabini from Atl. Pavese. 50 athletes competing in three series.

Donnas ResultsDecathlon students: 4. Fabrizio Demo (Canavesana) 4,581 points (100 12 “22, 400 57” 74, 110 hs 16 “50, high 1.44, shaft 2.40, length 5.49, weight 9.70, disc 29.92, javelin 36.91, 1500 5’23 “97, 6. Pietro Musso (same) 3.171; Men, decathlon: 2. Raffaele Leone PM (Canavesana) 4.838 (11” 27, 51 “43, 16” 27, 1.50, 2.10, 6.34, 15.42, 23.75, 4’45 “23, 4. Zakaria Abourida PM (same) 4.331 (11” 74, 58 “86, 21” 25, 1.59, 3.70, 5.87, 22.98, 37.03, 5’59 “63, 7. Andrea Borello PM (same) 3.331; Women, heptathlon: 6. Sara Borello SF (Canavesana) 3.153 ( 100 hs 18 “06, 1.38 high, weight 6.09, 200 29” 46, 4.10 long, javelin 19.82, 800 2’24 “31). Pettinengo, Cadets km. 2,6: 3. Stefano Perardi (Canavese 2005) 9’04 ”, 39. Tommaso Scalco (Avis) 10’26”; Cadette, km. 1,8: 29. Isabella Genta (Strambino) 7’41 “; Boys km. 1,4: 5. Niccolò Salustri (Avis) 5’11 “, 18. Matteo Baffoni (idem) 5’28”; Girls km. 1,1: 22. Viola Aimo Boot (Balangero) 4’35 ”; Students, km. 4,1: 10. Alessandro Cena (Canavesana) 14’10 ”. Results, Asti, Men, 800: 6. Paolo Ferrari SM55 (Canavesana) 2’18 ”1, 7. Alessandro Montagnese SM35 (same) 2’33” 6; 5000: 1. Nicolò Daniele PM (Canavesana) 15’18 ”0. –