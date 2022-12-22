When hardly anyone played soccer, a tournament of big stars was invented at the Palasport in Milan. It happened forty years ago, in the days that slipped towards Christmas of 1982 and in the chronicles of the time there was talk of a “curious indoor sport”. And sure, it was five-a-side football: six against six, an artificial pitch 30 meters wide by 50 meters long, goals 4 meters by 2. Two 25-minute halves, substitutions like in basketball: braying. Throw-ins with feet. From ice hockey, on the other hand, the rule of timed expulsion was adopted, a 3-minute sentence to be served on the sidelines.