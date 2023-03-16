Next week, the Swiss footballers will meet for the first time since they crashed out of the World Cup. Coach Yakin doesn’t want to dwell on this defeat for too long. The next task is also explosive.

“No discussion, no hesitation”: Murat Yakin on the question of whether Granit Xhaka will travel to Serbia. Ennio Leanza / Keystone

On the day that Credit Suisse (CS) asked for state aid, the Swiss Football Association (SFV) made a guest appearance at its main sponsor. The national coach Murat Yakin appeared before the media for the first time since the World Cup-out in early December; since the 6-1 draw against Portugal in the round of 16, when many wondered what kind of help Swiss footballers would need.