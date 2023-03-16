Home Sports Murat Yakin before game against Belarus
Sports

Murat Yakin before game against Belarus

by admin
Murat Yakin before game against Belarus

Next week, the Swiss footballers will meet for the first time since they crashed out of the World Cup. Coach Yakin doesn’t want to dwell on this defeat for too long. The next task is also explosive.

“No discussion, no hesitation”: Murat Yakin on the question of whether Granit Xhaka will travel to Serbia.

Ennio Leanza / Keystone

On the day that Credit Suisse (CS) asked for state aid, the Swiss Football Association (SFV) made a guest appearance at its main sponsor. The national coach Murat Yakin appeared before the media for the first time since the World Cup-out in early December; since the 6-1 draw against Portugal in the round of 16, when many wondered what kind of help Swiss footballers would need.

See also  Graziani: “The growth of the Viola does not surprise me. Vlahovic? Must sign "

You may also like

Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick,...

World Cup winner Odermatt’s amazing secret of success

The first success of Eduardo Coudet in the...

Snowboard cross: Nörl is back with victory in...

Didier Deschamps did not choose the new captain...

FIFA Congress in Rwanda: No Saudi sponsorship at...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying and start...

Gianni Infantino: Fifa president says ‘way more’ football...

Corruption allegation: Fifa Vice Domínguez is under pressure

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Eight fans arrested after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy