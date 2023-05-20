Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in Milan, the victim’s companion-carer arrested with her lover

Not the onslaught of mysterious “Moroccans” they have killed the victim while she, the companion-carer it was in another room. But a planned crime, organized together with his partner. The homicide section of the Mobile team has subjected to arrest the Brazilian partner of the victim, e a 36-year-old man with whom he had an affair, for the murder of Pietro Luigi Landriani which took place on the evening of 25 April in via dei Panigarola, at Corvette.

The woman’s version The two are accused of being the alleged killers they are alleged to have hit the 70-year-old with ferocity, invalid, stabbing him dozens of times at home. She had been right the womanafter the crime to raise the alarm to the police. She had told the investigators, directed by Marco Calì and Domenico Balsamo, that in the fourth floor apartment where she and Landriani had been living for less than a year, some Maghrebs showed up who had locked themselves in a room with the victim and had stabbed her to death after an argument: «It was two Moroccans. They entered, looked for him, locked themselves in the room and killed him. I was in the other room, the door was closed. I didn’t see what happened.”

Findings from investigators A version immediately denied from various findings of the investigators, from the testimonies and from the footage of the cameras towards the 49-year-old and her lover. At the base there would be instead issues related to the relationship between the woman and the 36-year-old. The 49-year-old had been living with Landriani since her arrival in via dei Panigarola. “She was a bit of a companion and a bit of a caregiver,” the neighbors had said. The 49-year-old has alcohol and possibly drug problems. Just as the victim had previously been treated for drug addiction before suffering a stroke. The policemen stopped the two alleged killers in a tent in the green area of ​​via Virgilio Ferrari, where the woman had gone to live after the crime.