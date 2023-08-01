Murder Sofia Castelli, the ex-boyfriend interrogated in prison in Monza. The lawyer: “He is collaborating”

Monza, 1 August 2023 – It lasted more than four hours, in Monza prison, the warranty interrogation of Zakaria Atquaouiwho confessed to having stabbed to death Saturday at dawn the ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli, 20 years.

“Zakaria Atqaoui is continuing to cooperate.” This is what the lawyer Marie Mozzarini, trusted lawyer at the end of the validation hearing before the Gip of Monza, Elena Sechi, limited herself to saying.

The murder took place in the apartment of the girl’s parents (absent for a holiday in Sardinia) in a building in Corso Roma 100, in Cologno Monzese. Atquaoui is accused of premeditated murder: having stolen the house keys, having hidden in the closet to wait for her when she returns e attack her in her sleep are considered an aggravating circumstance by the Public Prosecutor who in the meantime ordered theautopsy on the young woman’s body. It will be performed on Thursday.

Sofia Castelli and the flowers left outside the building where she lived in Cologno

The embrace of Cologno Monzese

Meanwhile in Cologno Monzese tomorrow will be a day of city ​​mourningas directed by the mayor Stephen Zanelli. In the evening the citizens, together with the municipal administration, organized a torchlight in memory of Sofia.

Appointment at 20.45 in front of Villa Casati: everyone is invited to bring a torch or candle with them to light up the procession which will start at 9 pm, along via IV Strade and corso Roma, stopping in front of number 100, where the procession of the many who have deposited messages and bunches of flowers in memory of the girl.

The torchlight vigil will continue in via Indipendenza and conclude at the town hall of Villa Casati where the reading of memories, messages and reflections from those who knew Sofia and loved her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

