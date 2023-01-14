Bellaria, 14 January 2023 – Tragedy a Bellaria. An elderly man and woman were found dead this afternoon in parking area close to municipal stadium ‘Nanni’.

The alarm was raised by a resident, who heard the shooting. According to what has been leaked so far, it would be a murder-suicide.

Murder suicide in Bellaria (photo Migliorini)

He, a man in his eighties, met the woman (about ten years younger) in the parking lot and shot her, then took his own life.

The man’s body was found inside a closed Renault Twingo in the driver’s seat: the woman’s was outside a blue Fiat Panda, which had the door open.

The paramedics rushed to the scene 118, with police e carabinieribut they could not do anything but ascertain the death.

From what is known so far, both victims would be from San Mauro Pascoli. The two were not married.