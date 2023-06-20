murder suicide in Rimini, the bodies found (two days later) by the 16-year-old son

A man and a woman – husband and wife – were found lifeless inside an apartment on the third floor of a building in Via Gambalunga, in the center of Rimini….

A man and a woman – husband and wife – were found lifeless in an apartment on the third floor of a building in Via Gambalunga, in the center of Rimini. The hypothesis – according to what we learn – is that of murder-suicide even if the exact dynamics of the facts are still to be ascertained.

Murder suicide in Rimini, the first reconstruction

From an initial reconstruction, the man, an Italian in his 50s, allegedly fired a gunshot at the woman, a Moldovan citizen, before turning the weapon on himself.

The bodies discovered by the son

It was the teenage son who found his parents dead. According to what has been learned, he had slept at his girlfriend’s house and upon his arrival at the building, around 5.15 pm, he found the front door closed and called his parents on the phone. Not getting an answer, he asked some condominiums for help to be able to enter the apartment. Once inside, the discovery of the lifeless bodies of the two.

The man was holding the gun

In the man’s hand the gun – regularly held – used to kill his 47-year-old wife and then himself. On the spot the police, the men of the Flying Squad, the Scientific and the coroner. Also present was the deputy prosecutor, Annadomenica Gallucci who ordered the autopsy of the bodies. According to the first medical-legal examination, the death of the couple dates back to two-three days ago. Husband and wife – both with a clean record – had never shown signs of uneasiness and there had never been any quarrels reported that would suggest such an epilogue.

