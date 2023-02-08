On February 6th, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Pelicans defeated the Kings 136-104.

At the beginning of the game, the King’s offensive state was not good, and the Pelicans quickly established a lead. The King fell behind 26-34 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Pelicans continued their offensive state, and the outside line blossomed more. The Kings could not match the offensive end. The Pelicans once played a wave of 11-0 offensive climax. The point difference came to 20 points. At halftime, the Pelicans led 70-52 .

After changing sides and fighting again, the Kings still failed to open up their offensive state. The Pelicans continued their advantage on the field and opened the point difference to 30 points in one fell swoop. The game soon came to the fourth quarter, the game lost suspense and entered garbage time. In the end, the Pelicans beat the Kings 136-104 at home and won two consecutive victories.

Original title: Murphy 30 points, McCollum 24 points, Pelicans beat Kings at home

