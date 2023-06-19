Home » Murray won the second challenger on grass in a row in preparation for Wimbledon, Tiafoe is also celebrating
Murray won the second challenger on grass in a row in preparation for Wimbledon, Tiafoe is also celebrating

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray got in the mood for the upcoming London Grand Slam by winning the title at the second challenger on grass in a row. After the triumph in Surbiton last week, the thirty-six-year-old British tennis player triumphed in Nottingham. Frances Tiafoe won the ATP grass-court tournament for the first time in Stuttgart. In the final, he defeated the German Jan-Lennard Struff 4:6, 7:6 and 7:6. Ekaterina Alexandrová defended her title on grass in Hertogenbosch. In the final, she defeated compatriot Veronika Kuděrmětová 4:6, 6:4, 7:6.

