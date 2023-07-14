Muscle building: “Many don’t even get into the area where muscles grow”

WELT: A major reason that your own training motivation dwindles is the lack of visible results. How do you build muscle sustainably?

feverish: The topic is of course complex, I’ll try to put it simply. The keyword is supercompensation. Imagine the muscles like a house. If you train, you destroy this house and you become weaker for a while. It’s hard to walk up the stairs after strenuous squats. After training, it is now important to eat enough proteins and carbohydrates in order to rebuild the muscles, i.e. the house, to be nicer and more stable. The performance curve first goes down after the training session and then goes beyond the starting point.

WELT: What training plan do you recommend?

