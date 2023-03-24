Home Sports Muscle cramps in swimming: causes and solutions |
Sports

Muscle cramps in swimming: causes and solutions |

by admin
Muscle cramps in swimming: causes and solutions |

💥 muscle cramps in #swimming? Here are some possible causes and solutions ⤵️

🎯 FACT: it’s the primary cause. Muscles that have worked the hardest and cross the most joints are the most susceptible to cramping. It is no coincidence that they are more frequent in those who are not very trained or in those who have just started. With experience their occurrence will diminish.

🎯 WATER TEMPERATURE: Evaporating the heat produced by the muscles is essential. When this is not possible due to the temperature of the water or the suit (with warm water) the onset of cramps is inevitable.

🎯 HYDRATION STATE: hydration deficiency can promote the onset of cramps. Start training well hydrated and constantly take a mixture of mineral salts and carbohydrates during training.

🎯 AGE and MUSCULAR STRENGTH: Over the years you can become more susceptible to cramps. The reason? The loss of muscle strength, volume and elasticity associated with aging. Do “dry” workouts for muscle strength.

Photo: Marta Baffi

crampsmuscle crampsswimmingopen water swimmingpool swimming

See also  Swimming: the complete sport for a toned and harmonious body

You may also like

Campobasso-Formia: qualification for one, victory for both

I am convinced that David Jurásek will start...

Lavoro più sponsor of the Moto2 rider Tony...

Rodionov and Ofner in Challenger semifinals

why was he fired? — Sportellate.it

Poland’s weak point: The center of the defense...

Easter and spring long weekends in the Aosta...

Football: Nagelsmann rumor keeps Bayern in suspense

Serie A2 on TV – Game Of The...

Milan, Krunic and the brace against Bosnia: is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy