💥 muscle cramps in #swimming? Here are some possible causes and solutions ⤵️

🎯 FACT: it’s the primary cause. Muscles that have worked the hardest and cross the most joints are the most susceptible to cramping. It is no coincidence that they are more frequent in those who are not very trained or in those who have just started. With experience their occurrence will diminish.

🎯 WATER TEMPERATURE: Evaporating the heat produced by the muscles is essential. When this is not possible due to the temperature of the water or the suit (with warm water) the onset of cramps is inevitable.

🎯 HYDRATION STATE: hydration deficiency can promote the onset of cramps. Start training well hydrated and constantly take a mixture of mineral salts and carbohydrates during training.

🎯 AGE and MUSCULAR STRENGTH: Over the years you can become more susceptible to cramps. The reason? The loss of muscle strength, volume and elasticity associated with aging. Do “dry” workouts for muscle strength.

Photo: Marta Baffi

