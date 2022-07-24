Home Sports Musetti-Alcaraz, ATP final in Hamburg | The direct
The Tuscan is hunting for the first title. The Spaniard has already secured fifth place in the world ranking

After Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti takes the field at 3pm to challenge Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the ATP 500 in Hamburg. A clash between very young considering that the first is 20 years old and the second – who is still the favorite on paper – just 19. For the Spaniard it would be the sixth title, while the Tuscan is hunting for the first. Both thanks to the German tournament have already virtually reached their best ranking: from Monday Alcaraz will be number 5 in the world (but if he wins he would even overtake Stefanos Tsitsipas and take fourth place), Musetti is already sure to be the 40th player in the ranking and if if the title arrives, he would fly to 31st position.

