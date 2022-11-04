Home Sports Musetti-Djokovic, result of the quarter-finals of Paris Bercy | The direct
Sports

by admin
Thrilling challenge for the blue, the previous two are in favor of the Serbian. This is the third meeting of the day, it will not start before 19.30

Everything is ready for the Paris-Bercy tournament for the challenge, decidedly demanding for the blue, between Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic. For the blue it is the first time in the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000, achieved after the victory over Casper Ruud. The one between Musetti and Djokovic is the third match of the day, the start is scheduled no earlier than 19.30.

November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 16:47)

