Musetti dreams big: "Atp Finals are complicated, but there are still many tournaments"

Musetti dreams big: "Atp Finals are complicated, but there are still many tournaments"

Rome, 25 July 2022

Rome, 25 July 2022 – The next day is always more beautiful. Especially if the one before you won your first tournament on the circuit, the ATP 500 in Hamburg, beating the number 6 in the world, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, as happened to Lorenzo Musetti. “It was a wonderful week, I did a feat – tells the native tennis player of Carrara to Sky – It was a battle against a great friend. I’m happy, the next day you realize what you did”. The 2002 class can also enjoy a significant leap in the standings, given that from today occupies the position number 31. Not only because the Tuscan also made a considerable leap in the Race for the ATP Finals, scheduled in Turin in November, reaching 21st place. “The Finals are not a goal, but a dream – underlines Musetti – It is difficult, but there are still many tournaments. We are halfway through the season, if there had been more tournaments on clay between now and the end of the year I would have defined it as a goal. . Now, however, I will play the last tournament on clay, then I will go to America to play on hard court which is a bit more difficult surface for me. However, I am convinced that I can have my say there too “.

Ambition

The goal must be to become more continuous on all surfaces. “Tennis is made up of ups and downs, I have to be more constant. I have achieved results, but in alternating phases. In Hamburg I feel I have made an important step, otherwise I would not have won the final as it was”. On the match against Alcaraz, the blue adds: “At the last match point I almost did not believe I had managed to win, since on the previous match points he had always found a winning solution. We grew up together both from a human and professional point of view. . We had played against the last time in Trieste and he won the last time, it was nice to win in a more important stage. I hope in the future to experience other battles with him, Sinner and Berrettini “.

Read also: Musetti third youngest Italian to win an ATP tournament

