The 20 year old from Carrara recovers the disadvantage of a set and wins 4-6 6-4 6-4. Tomorrow, in his first 1000 quarters, he will meet Djokovic or Khachanov

He was always two sets ahead against the Top 5 but never made it through. Today, however, he was able to make a difference starting from a disadvantage. So, in comeback, Lorenzo Musetti took the most important victory of his career by landing for the first time in the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000. A test of strength on all fronts that won with Ruud 4-6 6-4 6-4, in which we saw all the progress made by the young man from Carrara in the last period: from the service, to the response, up to mental solidity. In the next round Musetti will find the winner of the match between the reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov, winner of the 2018 edition.

In words — During the first 4 games the challengers respectively lose only one point in service, which is indicative of the pace of the match but also of how much the blue has grown with this shot. At 2-2 Musetti opens the field, goes down to the net to close the points quickly (and well) and taking advantage of the opponent’s few firsts he takes an extra step in response, obtaining two possibilities of break. None of these go through and Ruud manages to save himself and then find the right rhythm. At 5-4 the Norwegian manages to bring Lorenzo to the advantage for the first time, who loses his balance at the serve and concedes breaks and sets. See also Roland Garros, Musetti yields to Tsitsipas in the 5th set

Reaction — The recovery has the same appearance as the start, but with different actors. The set is in fact dominated by services until the fifth game, when two consecutive errors with the right by the Top 5 project Musetti over a break. The counterbreak, however, is immediate and Ruud returns to lead after being down 2-3. Lorenzo does not give up and in the ninth game, by arrogance, he still snatches a serve from Ruud, who concedes something under pressure. At the change of pitch there is no room for hesitation: the Italian puts his foot on the accelerator and wins the game of 6-4 by zero.

Curtain — In the third set Ruud appears less lucid and Musetti knows that it is the right time to attempt the decisive assault. It is still the fifth game to yield the break to the young man from Carrara, who, unlike the previous set, manages to consolidate the good things obtained: it is 4-2. Having saved a ball from the double break, the Norwegian tries to keep in contact even if he plays on Lorenzo’s services, who is more and more confident in his tennis. In fact, it is only a matter of time before the highlight of the match is reached, with the blue that at the change of the field of 5-4, the curtain falls in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

According to Lorenzo — “I’m very happy, I think we both played a great game until the end,” said Musetti in the post-game. “I needed my best tennis to beat him and I’m happy with all the work I’m doing. I’m getting better and learning that only work can make you better. I wasted a few opportunities in the first set then I managed to stay calm and attack, becoming more aggressive on the response. Also I believe I have made a difference in the longer trades. Finding Djokovic in the next round would be incredible. Last year I lost it at Roland Garros and if he is on the other side of the net I’ll try to take my revenge and show my best tennis ”. See also Gas without brakes: new record at 227 euros. Here's how the EU plans to intervene

November 3, 2022 (change November 3, 2022 | 14:10)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

