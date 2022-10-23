The two blues after the match in Naples with opposite souls. Lorenzo: “I have two tournaments in front of me in which to give everything”. Matteo disconsolate after yet another injury: “I await the results of the exams, but I won’t give up”

“I will celebrate a little, tomorrow I will leave for Basel, I will celebrate at best but I am already thinking about the next tournament”. Musetti is happy to have won but remains with his feet on the ground, and looks to the future: “The best is yet to come, as the phrase I tattooed in my belly says.” The twenty-year-old then honors his opponent: “Berrettini’s injury? He didn’t affect me that much, in fact I was good at not thinking about it, but he is great and he fought until the end, as a champion he is. The tournament? Well, two Italians in the final, two youngsters, we did honor ”. On the season finale: “Now there is Basel and then Paris Bercy – says Musetti -. I will try to give everything I have, using this method and this discipline that I am following, with the desire I have ”.

Dejected Matteo — Berrettini, on the other hand, is dejected. Yet another injury threatens to give the final blow to a very complicated season from a physical point of view. Assessments tomorrow, but certainly there is that Matthew does not give up: “How am I? I do not know. I don’t know what happened – says the blue after the end of the game -. Tomorrow I will make checks, I had put it into account, let’s see what I will do from the exams. The foot hurts quite a bit but this does not detract from Lorenzo’s victory. I had treatments yesterday and this morning to do my best, I felt good, then slowly the pain became stronger but the game had already gone in Lorenzo’s direction. “On the future Berrettini does not give up:” There have been moments this year where I thought about stopping, moments of discouragement, but I told myself that I had to react, I don’t want to give up on these things here, and I will continue not to do so “. See also Pirlo al Karagümrük, a downward choice difficult to understand

Binaghi and the problems of Naples — The president of Fitp Angelo Binaghi also spoke about the problems that occurred in the Naples tournament: “I received a phone call at the end of last week saying that we no longer play in Naples and to ask the mayor of Florence to hold the plant for the second week to play there. I said it was not possible and that we had to help the Naples Tennis Club -. I immediately understood that it was necessary to intervene immediately. In President Villari and in Tc Napoli I saw full awareness of what was happening, the willingness to resolve the issue. However, we have seen that the ATP tournament is different from the Challenger for 1500 more problems. The ATP will now give us a nice fine, we hope they take into account what the players on the field have done and that Italian tennis has been doing for years as an organizational effort “.

23 October – 20:11

