Musetti-Tsitsipas, when and where to see the ATP 500 semi-final in Barcelona – Timetable and TV

He beat in three sets the British comeback Cameron Norriethen rested due to the withdrawal of Jannik Sinner. Now stay alone Stefanos Tsitsipas Between Lorenzo Musetti and the final of Barcelona Open (ATP 500) which is taking place on the red clay of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest club in the capital of Catalonia. “It will be a match alla pari. I’m finding trustit’s a bella chance to get to the final”, promises the 21-year-old from Carrara, who has already consolidated his stay in the top 20 of world tennis.

Surely the challenge between Musetti and Tsitsipas puts the two in front of each other one-handed backhand most beautiful of the circuit. Perhaps between the two that of blue is pure more effectivebut otherwise Greek part favorite: has more experience and more hits. Musetti is in form, Tsitsipas has shown that he is no less: the n.5 in the ranking and 2 in the seeding, finalist in the 2018 It is in the 2021 (always stopped by Nadal), beat the Australian in the quarterfinals Alex De Minaurwinding him down with flat 6-4, 6-2.

When and where to see the game

The ATP 500 in Barcelona is broadcast live on super tennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial) and streaming on the site Supertennis.tv. The tournament can also be followed live on Sky (the reference channels are Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis), as well as streaming on NOW come on Sky Go. The match between Musetti and Tsitsipas is scheduled Saturday 22 April at 1.30pm on Barcelona’s central court, named after Rafael Nadal.