Mushroom seventh in combined competition after bouldering

Jessica Pilz is in seventh place at the Climbing World Championships in Bern after the bouldering competition of the Olympic combined format. For them, the lead climb continues at 8.30 p.m.

The best of the 21 athletes in the semifinals on Wednesday morning was bouldering world champion Janja Garnbret from Slovenia ahead of French Oriane Bertone and American Brooke Raboutou. Lead climbing gold medalist Ai Mori of Japan was sixth. In other words, Pilz got 44.4 points and Garnbret 98.9. The top eight of the semi-finals qualify for the final.

Lead climbing world champions Jakob Schubert and Nicolai Uznik will try to solve the four boulders from 1 p.m. A World Championship medal in the combination brings a starting place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

