The Apu Old Wild West makes two out of two and responds to the Gesteco Cividale. The Orange Supercoppa round turns out to be tasty, given that Saturday’s derby will offer qualification to the quarter-finals.

It wasn’t a sparkling APU, but when it accelerated Ferrara it evaporated. Mussini the best in the field, his baskets have dug the decisive furrow.

At the beginning Boniciolli proposes the quintet composed of Sherrill, Nobile, Gaspardo, Antonutti and Cusin. The guests start by deploying Bertetti, Cleaves, Bellan, Smith and Campani.

The first move of the Juventus coach proves to be effective, because Nobile keeps Cleaves at bay, and for the first half of the first quarter there is an appendix of Friuli Doc: Antonutti, Cusin and Gaspardo launch Udine, the Gradese Bellan (former Ubc youths) keeps in the wake Ferrara.

Mian, another Friulian, places two triples in a row for the first extension Old Wild West: 21-10 at the first siren. Those who think about a health walk must change their minds soon, given that in the second quarter the Apu dozes off and the Emilians, dragged by Bellan and Smith, overtake on 26-28 thanks to a partial of 18-5. Good for the APU that the Este miss the triple of +5, Mussini hits the line before the rest.

It starts again late due to a mysterious patch of cream that makes one of the two colored areas slippery, Antonutti and Gaspardo do not lose concentration and release the triples of 34-28. The match, however, remains very open, also because Sherrill argues with the basket (1/12). To finally unravel the problem are two of the old guard, Pellegrino and Mussini. The first scores in tap-in and harpoons a couple of important rebounds, the Reggio winger stamps 10 points in a row, books the MVP prize and brings Udine’s advantage to double figures (58-47).

Final downhill, the Old Wild West manages, wins and declares the countdown to the derby open. Boniciolli at the end of the match explains the reason for the slow first half.

“These are complex games. Until a few years ago there were pre-season tournaments and quintets were experimented, now there is the Super Cup that should force us to play for the result. But I continue to interpret it as a tournament, because I have to know the team. I am happy that by shooting with 40% we still won, thanks to the defensive hold. I conclude by congratulating our national team, it made us proud to be part of this movement ».