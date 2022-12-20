After the 600 Turismo presented in 1965, produced and sold in just 127 units, an aesthetically unpleasant expensive motorcycle with just 52 horsepower, the house from Cascina Costa wanted to redeem itself by presenting the beautiful 750 S in 1973

After the commercial flop of the 600 Turismo, a decidedly ugly, very expensive motorcycle with very low power, just 52 horsepower, the MV at the express wish of Count Domenico Agusta who, few know it, was of Sicilian origins, wanted to amaze by presenting in 1974 the 750 Sport, aesthetically beautiful and with a power of 75 horsepower.

A motorcycle worth a fortune — Today this 750 is one of the most coveted motorcycles by collectors and its quotations reach insane figures: from 100,000 to 130,000 euros, a quotation that is destined to rise because there are very few available on the market, so much so that it doesn’t even have any not even the MV Museum. Therefore the lucky, and rich, collectors who own it keep it close because it is a means destined to maintain its quotations and further appreciate itself. “We at Ruote da Sogno in Reggio Emilia – reveals Moris Pelizzoni, responsible for motorcycle sales and purchases – sold one for 130,000 euros. A high figure? Certainly, but what we had was the number 3 produced”.

The controversy with the weekly Motosport — This bike was also the subject, shortly after its release, of a ferocious controversy with the weekly Motosport of Rome, whose director, Michele Tardio, harshly attacked the Cascina Costa house claiming that in their tests the 750 Sport did not exceed 179 km /h of maximum speed, a speed much lower than the 225 declared by the House. “An absolutely false thing – Pelizzoni intervenes – because with me on top of it, who am over 1.80 tall and weigh more than 90 kilos, we easily exceeded 200 hours”. See also Inter, Onana: “Three fundamental points. Fans, thank you for the support "

The opinion of Alessandro Altinier — The trader from Treviso Alessandro Altinier, one of the most quoted in Europe, bought and resold 750 Sport. And he says: “A true thoroughbred, but performance-wise it wasn’t what they promised, especially in reference to the price it cost. In any case, constructively it is a high quality motorcycle, so much so that all those that were built (583) have almost all survived. Finally, a curiosity: it is the first mass-produced maxi-bike in colour, with a red frame and saddle. A very successful combination of colors. Furthermore, the noise of the engine is only that of the MV because it has a different firing order from all the four Japanese cylinders. Ultimately – concludes Altinier – the 750 Sport is a highly collectible motorcycle. Even when it came out it had a very high price compared to the competition. A price that has in any case been maintained over the years”.