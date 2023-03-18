Original title: MVP list: Embiid super Jokic ranks first letter brother No. 3 Tatum NO.4

On March 18, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the latest MVP list. In this issue of the list, Embiid surpassed Jokic to rise to the top of the list, and Antetokounmpo continued to rank No.3.

1. Joel Embiid (76ers, 2nd last week)

Season averages: 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists

With 7 consecutive 30+ performances, the “Great Emperor” finally rose to the top of the list. Against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Embiid contributed 36 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks. This is his third consecutive game with at least 30 points and 3 blocks, becoming the first player to complete this achievement after “Shark” O’Neal. The 29-year-old Embiid really has a chance to chase his first regular season MVP.

2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets, No. 1 last week)

Season averages: 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists

Jokic scored 30 points on Friday to help the Nuggets beat the Pistons while snapping their season-long four-game losing streak. This victory also helped the Nuggets become the first Western Conference team to get a ticket to the playoffs. In addition, the Nuggets have secured the top spot in the Northwest Division ahead of schedule. For Jokic and the Nuggets, the 4-game losing streak made them realize a lot of problems.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks, third last week)

Season averages: 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

The Bucks became the first team to achieve 50 wins this season and the first team in the league to secure a playoff spot. Antetokounmpo has played 711 regular season games on behalf of the Bucks, tying Junior Bridgeman (1974-84), and the two tied for the most in Bucks history. Antetokounmpo mentioned that at this stage, the most important thing for the Bucks is to stay healthy.

4. Jayson Tatum (Celtics, No. 4 last week)

Season averages: 30.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists

5. Luka Doncic (Mavericks, 5th last week)

Season averages: 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists

Players ranked 6-15 on the list are: Domantas Sabonis (Kings), Julius Randle (Knicks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), James Harden (76ers), Devin Booker (Suns), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Kevin Durant (Suns), De'Aaron Fox (Kings), Lawrence Markkanen (Jazz), and Ja Morant (Grizzlies). (jim)

