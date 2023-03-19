Original title: MVP scheduled? Embiid once again clocked in three quarters for 9 consecutive 30+ games

March 19, Beijing time, today’s NBA regular season, the 76ers beat the Pacers 141-121.

In this game, 76ers star Embiid played 29 minutes and made 10 of 15 shots, including 1 of 3 three-pointers and 10 of 13 free throws. He scored 31 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks.

Pacers coach Carlisle said about Embiid in a post-match interview: “In terms of the current state of the 76ers and how he (Embiid) has improved his game, he has a high probability of being the MVP. He One of the toughest guys in the game.”

Because the game lost suspense too early, Embiid did not appear in the final quarter. This is Embiid’s efficient check-in again in three quarters after playing against the Hornets.

In the past nine consecutive games, Embiid has scored 30+, which also makes him the first player in the history of the 76ers to achieve this achievement. The specific data of the game are as follows:

Against the Pacers: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks;

Against the Hornets: 38 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks;

Against the Cavaliers: 36 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks;

Against the Wizards: 34 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks;

Against the Blazers: 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks;

Against Timberwolves: 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks;

Against the Pacers: 42 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists;

Against the Bucks: 31 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists;

Against the Lone Ranger: 35 points and 8 rebounds.

Players who previously held this record in team history include Allen Iverson and Chamberlain, both of whom have scored 30+ points in eight consecutive games.

