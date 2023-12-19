MVP! What award does Ildemaro Vargas win after being the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game?

“After five seasons, the All-Star Game returned to Creole baseball, in a show that each of the players involved enjoyed, especially Ildemaro Vargas, who won the Most Valuable Award for this challenge. The Western team decisively defeated the Eastern team 9-2 and the captain of Cardenales de Lara was the main spark plug in every sense, mainly emotionally.

The big league concluded the match 3-2, with a home run that included several selfies, as well as a couple of RBIs and the same number of runs scored, leading those directed by Henry Blanco in this entertainment event.

The best thing for the switch-hitter is that his reward was a zero kilometer car, so he can enjoy it with his family. However, the most notable thing is that this event was able to return to the League and the players did not hide their excitement, sharing with each other.”

Share this: Facebook

X

