Home » My behavior was disrespectful, he was arrested by the police and the club terminated his contract
Sports

My behavior was disrespectful, he was arrested by the police and the club terminated his contract

by admin

Hockey player Alex Galchenyuk entered the assistance program of the NHL and the players’ association NHLPA. The 29-year-old American announced this via his Twitter account, in a statement he also apologized for his behavior. Galchenyuk was detained by the police ten days ago after a conflict and his drunken driving. Because of this, Arizona terminated his contract after less than two weeks.

See also  In the wake of Victor Wembanyama, the enchanting season of French basketball, from Las Vegas to Roland-Garros

You may also like

Oriol Romeu signs for Barça

The France team crushes China at the Fukuoka...

Van der Sar no longer in intensive care

Los Angeles Dodgers Dominate Baltimore Orioles in 10-3...

Wednesday’s gossip: Maguire, Kane, Barnes, Saint-Maximin, Diaz, Diaby,...

Andre Onana: New Manchester United signing is definition...

five new projects for Solideo

North Korea Launches Short-Range Ballistic Missiles, U.S. Submarine...

Vasilije Micic and Sasha Vezenkov in the NBA,...

There will be no faster Tour! Experts are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy