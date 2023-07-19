My behavior was disrespectful, he was arrested by the police and the club terminated his contract

3
Hockey player Alex Galchenyuk entered the assistance program of the NHL and the players’ association NHLPA. The 29-year-old American announced this via his Twitter account, in a statement he also apologized for his behavior. Galchenyuk was detained by the police ten days ago after a conflict and his drunken driving. Because of this, Arizona terminated his contract after less than two weeks.
