My colleagues will tell me how the handyman played. The former striker of Pilsen ended up in the zoo

He hides raisins and granules in the baskets and pom-poms that people brought to the zoo for animals after Easter. Some are miniature. He carefully hides everything under sawdust and straw. He immediately opens the door and within a few minutes the chimpanzee troop is luxuriating in the goodies. Tomáš Krbeček’s former football striker Pilsen’s eyes are shining. The man who played 195 matches and scored 20 goals in the first league opened a new chapter in his life after his career. “I am very happy here,” says the 37-year-old Krbeček.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

