Breaking the taboo was Nina Corradini, the former butterfly who decided to entrust her story of abuse and humiliation to the pages of Repubblica. Today she is 19 years old and has told what she has experienced since 2019 in Desio at the International Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics, since yesterday she was commissioner with an urgent resolution of the FGI. The second athlete to report was Anna Basta, then the voice of another blue, Giulia Galtarossa. But the stories and testimonies, from girls and parents, continue, day after day. On the pages of newspapers and on social networks. So similar to each other that a structural problem emerges in a sector, which involves and brings thousands of girls to the gym every day.

The latest story comes from Veneto, to report it to the Corriere del Veneto is a Veronese entrepreneur. His ex-wife went to the Brescia police headquarters. “My daughter, who is now 13 years old, dreamed of becoming a great gymnast, but they made her go through hell.”

The complaint is from last August but has only emerged now, after the two former athletes have decided to tell the harassment they would have suffered. The statements of the mother would not be very different from those reported by the other girls. The 13-year-old from Veneto was registered with a Ligurian company, but she trained in a gym 25 kilometers from Milan. The girl, considered a promise of rhythmics with several interregional titles already achieved, would have fallen into a state of profound discomfort due to the prolonged harassment of the coaches. The 13-year-old’s mother allegedly told investigators that “her other daughter, a few years older than her, had also left rhythm for the same reasons”.