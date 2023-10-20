Big Brother 2023/2024

After her sudden farewell to Big Brother, Heidi Baci writes a letter to her former roommates in which she briefly explains the reasons that led her to leave.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Big Brother 2023/2024

The farewell of Heidi Baci from the house of Big Brother it greatly shook the souls of the gieffini who, in fact, were not even able to say goodbye to their adventure companion, forced to leave the reality show immediately after her decision. For this reason, while waiting for her to show up on the show sooner or later, Gieffina left a letter to the tenants, briefly explaining her motivations.

Heidi’s letter

It is with a letter, not particularly long or detailed, that Heidi tries to explain to her former roommates the reason for her such sudden abandonment. Alfonso Signorini, therefore, makes the gieffini listen to what their friend wrote, in her own voice:

Hi guys, after my sudden exit it is necessary to give you some explanations. In the last period inside the house I showed signs of hesitation, I was shaken and doubtful, and my parents experienced some vicissitudes of the last few days with uneasiness, especially my mother.

The letter continues with Heidi explaining that she cannot go into a more in-depth discussion, saying she is sorry for not having had the opportunity to hug them before leaving the reality show forever:

Mirko Brunetti at GF: “Perla didn’t try to avoid me, Greta sees her as a threat”

I cannot go into detail and give you more information at this time, the situation is still delicate. I can only tell you that I understood my father’s gesture. I’m very sorry I wasn’t able to say goodbye, but at that moment it was the only right thing to do. In life there are priorities and my family needed me.

Finally, Heidi addresses a special greeting to Vittorio and Letizia, writing: “You are unique, I miss you”

Letizia and Vittorio’s comment

After the letter, Signorini turns to Massimiliano Varrese who has not been mentioned and asks him why: “I think it’s still too early” says the gieffino. While Letizia and Vittorio are moved, she confides to the host: “Vittorio and I always think about the things Heidi did, since she left a piece of me has gone away”the 23-year-old then adds: “They can only be happy with what was born between us“.

Share this: Facebook

X

