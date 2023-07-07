Home » My impression of the grass surface is improving every day, Vondroušová exults
Sports

My impression of the grass surface is improving every day, Vondroušová exults

by admin

Tennis player Markéta Vondroušová was happy that she broke the wait for success on the grass surface after advancing to the Wimbledon round of 16 for the first time. After the Russian Veronika Kuděrmětová, she knocked out another seeded player, beating the tournament’s top 20 Croatian Donna Vekičová 6:1, 7:5, and has not yet lost a set in London. Jan Kodeš cheered her on in the audience, 50 years have passed today since his triumph at Wimbledon. The native of Sokolov was pleased that she gave coach Jan Hernych a present for his 44th birthday, she told journalists.

See also  Genoa, Blessin: "We showed the right mentality and the last 15 minutes were incredible"

You may also like

Former World Cup Referee Summoned for Testimony in...

Juve, Giuntoli purge begins: Bonucci first on the...

THE AZZURRI NATIONAL TEAM WINS THE 2003 UNDER...

Krejčíková and Siniaková will not defend their doubles...

Van der Sar in intensive care, some of...

ÖFB: Castling is finally completed

Nick Senzel’s Heroic Catch and Game-Winning Homer Propel...

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: discover the details of...

Killed Rebellin then “erased the tracks with saliva”

Wimbledon, the scare and then the comeback: Sinner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy