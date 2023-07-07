My impression of the grass surface is improving every day, Vondroušová exults

Tennis player Markéta Vondroušová was happy that she broke the wait for success on the grass surface after advancing to the Wimbledon round of 16 for the first time. After the Russian Veronika Kuděrmětová, she knocked out another seeded player, beating the tournament’s top 20 Croatian Donna Vekičová 6:1, 7:5, and has not yet lost a set in London. Jan Kodeš cheered her on in the audience, 50 years have passed today since his triumph at Wimbledon. The native of Sokolov was pleased that she gave coach Jan Hernych a present for his 44th birthday, she told journalists.

