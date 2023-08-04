Home » My service? Terrible loser. But Nosková escaped defeat and gloom
Sports

My service? Terrible loser. But Nosková escaped defeat and gloom

by admin
My service? Terrible loser. But Nosková escaped defeat and gloom

The opponent could not handle the end of the second set when she went to serve to win the match at 5:4. But Nosková at that moment was determined to turn the duel around. “At that moment, paradoxically, I thought that I could easily win, because the first set was a disaster, but in the second I started to pick myself up and my opponent didn’t play as flawlessly as in the opening one,” claimed Nosková. “But it was a difficult match . Physical and psychical.”

At the same time, Indians are ranked 196th in the world rankings. 125 positions behind Nosková. In the qualification, Rajanová caught two canaries from the Ukrainian Jastremská, but then, as a lucky loser, she spoiled Barbora Strýcová’s farewell and also troubled Nosková.

“It looked like he was giving blows, but he wasn’t. Rather, I couldn’t find a rhythm, the balls were in front of me, they didn’t fly that fast, but then I got used to it,” claimed the eighteen-year-old player.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK

Eighteen-year-old tennis player Linda Nosková advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Prague after a turnaround.

But the biggest problem for both tennis players was to hold serve. Nosková lost it seven times, Rajanová eight times. “My serve was a terrible flop. And hers wasn’t top notch either. We both served about 130 km/h, I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” smiled Nosková. “But I didn’t want to lose after such a bad performance.”

At the end of the duel, however, it was discussed for a while that it might be interrupted due to deteriorating visibility. “The supervisor said that it was quite dark and it would be over soon, so I wanted to finish the two games at 4:1. If it continued until Friday, it would be even more interesting.”

See also  Heart rate 187. The Chinese began to collapse at Wimbledon, but still finished the match

In this way, Nosková can only concentrate on the quarter-finals against Slovak Anna Karolína Schmiedlová. “We play somewhat similar tennis, but mainly I believe that I will recover by tomorrow. It was no big deal on my part. Hopefully I can make it better.”

You may also like

Emil Audero and the others: here are the...

The Outstanding Performance of Chinese College Athletes at...

Beach volleyball: Hörl/Horst at the European Championships in...

Jamaica’s remarkable history at the Women’s Soccer World...

Spence Jr. vs. Crawford: A Battle of Legends...

Mandrogni Alessandria: “Rights denied to disabled fans”

Matoušek rewrote history, but did not celebrate the...

How to do the Grand Tour of Catalonia,...

Rapid in ECL qualifiers against Debrecen

Physique and energy under the basket: welcome Luca...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy