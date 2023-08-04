My service? Terrible loser. But Nosková escaped defeat and gloom

The opponent could not handle the end of the second set when she went to serve to win the match at 5:4. But Nosková at that moment was determined to turn the duel around. “At that moment, paradoxically, I thought that I could easily win, because the first set was a disaster, but in the second I started to pick myself up and my opponent didn’t play as flawlessly as in the opening one,” claimed Nosková. “But it was a difficult match . Physical and psychical.”

At the same time, Indians are ranked 196th in the world rankings. 125 positions behind Nosková. In the qualification, Rajanová caught two canaries from the Ukrainian Jastremská, but then, as a lucky loser, she spoiled Barbora Strýcová’s farewell and also troubled Nosková.

“It looked like he was giving blows, but he wasn’t. Rather, I couldn’t find a rhythm, the balls were in front of me, they didn’t fly that fast, but then I got used to it,” claimed the eighteen-year-old player.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK

Eighteen-year-old tennis player Linda Nosková advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Prague after a turnaround.

But the biggest problem for both tennis players was to hold serve. Nosková lost it seven times, Rajanová eight times. “My serve was a terrible flop. And hers wasn’t top notch either. We both served about 130 km/h, I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” smiled Nosková. “But I didn’t want to lose after such a bad performance.”

At the end of the duel, however, it was discussed for a while that it might be interrupted due to deteriorating visibility. “The supervisor said that it was quite dark and it would be over soon, so I wanted to finish the two games at 4:1. If it continued until Friday, it would be even more interesting.”

In this way, Nosková can only concentrate on the quarter-finals against Slovak Anna Karolína Schmiedlová. “We play somewhat similar tennis, but mainly I believe that I will recover by tomorrow. It was no big deal on my part. Hopefully I can make it better.”

