My son is still smiling, a disappointed Djokovic cried during the ceremony

At times, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pushed the boundaries of tennis beyond the limits of the impossible in the Wimbledon final. The fantastic match, interspersed with a 27-minute game, culminated in the fifth set, which brought the Spanish tennis player the second Grand Slam title in his short career. The thirty-six-year-old legend thus fell in Wimbledon after five years of continuous reign, and at the same time lost the possibility of winning the calendar Grand Slam.

However, if Djokovic had problems with fans’ sympathy in the past, this time he won over the audience at the All England Club during the final acceptance speech. “Good afternoon everyone. Not so much for me, but certainly for Carlos,” the legend made the audience laugh at the beginning.

“Carlos played incredible tennis, especially in the end he played fantastic. Congratulations. I don’t like to lose, I hate it, but when the emotions calm down, I will definitely be grateful for this performance. I have won many close matches in the past, for example against Roger, when I faced match points , and still managed to win. It didn’t work out now,” continued Djokovic.

He answered the presenter’s question about a successful season in which he won both the Australian Open and Roland Garros so far. “Maybe I’ll be grateful, but not until tomorrow morning, not so much today. But these are the moments we play tennis for. In the biggest arenas, in the best matches. I’m grateful for a lot of great matches I’ve played,” added the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

The audience was definitely won over by the subsequent reaction. “Thank you to everyone for the support. Of course, my family. It’s great. It’s beautiful to see my son still smiling…” The thirty-six-year-old tennis player couldn’t let his emotions go any further. “I love you,” Djokovic finished his acceptance speech with tears in his eyes.

Carlos Alcaraz remains world number one after the Wimbledon triumph, Novak Djokovic will strive for his 24th Grand Slam title, which would equal the performance of Australian Margaret Court, at the US Open.

