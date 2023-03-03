«For six months my life and that of my family have been literally upset by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed type 1 diabetes which is an autoimmune disease, chronic and degenerative. Even if you can’t see it, it can have it very serious consequences. We are forced to do to regularly monitor her glycemia and do injections of insulin several times a day. At the moment it is one incurable disease. The only hope comes only through the research. My wife and I and the 200,000 people and relatives of those with this disease need and want to know that a definitive cure will be achieved. We can and must find a cure for this disease.” AND’ a story and a heartfelt appeal that of Massimo Ambrosini: on his Instagram page he talks about drama which affected her family and her three-year-old son. Ambrosini has announced that he will race there Milano Marathontogether with some former teammates, with “Born to run” to raise funds for scientific research