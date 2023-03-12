“The new guy they hired at Jordan is so good they don’t need you anymore. So you can just stay here in jail.” With these words a prison guard announces to the inmate Bertrand Gachot (first driver of Eddie Jordan’s stable) the debut in Formula One of a young and ambitious German pilot named Michael Schumacher.

The brawl and prison for Gachot

Il “Schumi” myth was born from the judicial misadventures of the Belgian pilot, arrested in August 1991 for an argument with a taxi driver in central London in December 1990 after a rear-end collision. To defend himself, Gachot had used a stinging spray purchased in Germany, but illegal in England because it was considered a weapon. Had been imprisoned and then sentenced to 18 months.

Willi Weber’s lie

Eddie Jordan’s stable is forced to run for cover for replace Gachot in the Belgian Grand Prix. The German manager knocks on the door of the Irish team Willi Weber who assures, lying, that his Michael Schumacher had already driven on the difficult Belgian track of Spa Franchorchamps. Jordan pays $150,000 for “Schumi” and pairs him with Andrea de Cesaris.

“I knew nothing about Schumacher”

“I knew nothing about Schumacher. It was a prison guard who first told me about him. Then I received a letter from De Cesaris “, Gachot will tell in 2021 in the Beyond The Grid podcast.” He was a really good friend Andrea and he was a fantastic guy. He sent me this very funny letter in which he wrote: ‘Don’t worry about German. He just got me to qualify, but I’ll get him back soon.'” Schumacher in fact “burned” his new teammate in qualifying and then retired shortly after the start of the race with a clutch problem.

Briatore snatches Schumi from Jordan

“The rest is history,” said Gachot. The Belgian is released from prison after just two months following an appeal, but his career is effectively over. Schumacher instead he was noticed by Flavio Briatore who immediately recruited him for his Benneton-Ford giving the Brazilian to Jordan Robert Moreno. In the 1991 F1 season “Schumi” managed to score points three times and obtained confirmation in Benetton with which he would then win his first two F1 world titles before moving to Ferrari and winning another five driver championships. And all thanks to the arrest of Gachot and the lie of now ex-friend Willi Weber.