Mythos Tour – Videos of the show

Mythos Tour – Videos of the show

The Tour de France has been around for 120 years – the third largest sporting event in the world, long since a monument. The tour has survived everything: world wars, pandemics, doping scandals – the tour has written countless stories: there have been deaths and tragedies, dark hours and legendary triumphs, crazy moments and always great pictures from the open-air stadium in France. The three-part ARD series “Mythos Tour” traces the fascination of the Tour de France and also asks how contemporary it is.

