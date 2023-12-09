N.B.A. New defeat for Toumani Camara, Spurs lose to history-making wonderkid Wembanyama for the sixteenth (!) time in a row

© NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs suffered their sixteenth consecutive defeat in the North American professional basketball league NBA on Friday. At home they lost 112-121 to the Chicago Bulls.

They thus equal their record of sixteen defeats in a row, set last season. This season they have only won three times, and the 2014 NBA champion has already suffered defeat eighteen times. With such figures they are in last place in the Western Conference and it will be another season to forget for the Spurs, despite the arrival of the French super talent Victor Wembanyama, who was good for 21 points and 20 rebounds against the Bulls . This made the 19-year-old Wembanyama the youngest NBA player ever to record a double-double.

Portland Trail Blazers, the team of compatriot Toumani Camara and penultimate in the standings, lost 112-125 to top team Dallas Mavericks in their own Moda Center. For the home team, Camara recorded more than decent numbers with fourteen points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. The best so far this season. For the Mavs, however, Luka Doncic made the difference with 32 points. It was already the fifteenth loss this season for the Blazers. They won six times.

The final of the first edition of the NBA Cup is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas. In this new ‘in-season’ tournament, LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers face each other. The result of that game will not count towards the NBA regular season.

