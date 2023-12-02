Home » N.B.A. Orlando writes club history with ninth win in a row, Jokic propels Nuggets to victory against Phoenix
N.B.A. Orlando writes club history with ninth win in a row, Jokic propels Nuggets to victory against Phoenix

© USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Orlando Magic players wrote a piece of club history in the NBA on Friday evening. Their 130-125 victory against the Washington Wizards was the ninth in a row, good for a record for the team from Florida.

Source: BELGA

Today at 10:28

The German Franz Wagner was the top scorer of the match with 31 points. Paolo Banchero, Rookie of the Year in the NBA last season, also had a large share in the victory with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

With fourteen wins in nineteen matches, Orlando continues to follow in the footsteps of Boston, the leader in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics put Philadelphia aside 125-119. Jayson Tatum was the home team’s top scorer with 21 points, although he was excluded at the end of the third quarter after an argument with the referee. The Sixers were without their two best shooters, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They are currently fourth in the East.

In the Western Conference, champion Denver consolidated its second place behind leader Minnesota. The Nuggets went on to win in Phoenix, 111-119. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 16 assists.

Dallas, fourth in the standings, lost 94-108 at home to tail team Memphis. The Mavericks missed their Slovenian star player Luka Doncic, who recently became a father.

In the meantime, Red Lantern San Antonio continues to pile up the defeats. The Spurs lost against New Orleans (121-106) for the fourteenth time in a row. Victor Wembanyama, the number 1 of the draft, was missing for the visitors due to a hip injury.

