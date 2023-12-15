Home » N.B.A. Toumani Camara scores a record 18 points, but still falls with Portland
Portland has suffered its 17th loss in the NBA this season. The score was 114-122 against Utah, which is not doing well either. 23-year-old Brussels resident Toumani Camara scored 18 points and 6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, his highest number of points so far in the NBA.

With just 6 wins in 23 games, Portland is in 14th and penultimate place in the Western Conference. Utah (9z-16n) is two places higher. At Portland, only Scoot Henderson (23 pts) recorded more points than Camara.

Furthermore, the LA Clippers defeated Golden State 121-113, good for their sixth win in a row. For the Clippers, James Harden (28 pts) and Kawhi Leonard (27 pts) were the best at shots. Klay Thompson scored 30 points for the Warriors.

The Clippers (14z-10n) are in seventh place in the Western Conference. Golden State (10z-14n) is 11th.

In Denver-Brooklyn (124-101), Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the winning camp. The 2021 and 2022 MVP is the first player in NBA history to achieve at least 10 triple-doubles in seven straight seasons.

Defending champion Denver (17z-9n) is in second place in the Western Conference. Leader Minnesota (18z-5n) beat Dallas 101-119. Luka Doncic, good for 39 points and 13 assists, could not avert the defeat of the Mavericks.

