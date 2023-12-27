Home » N.B.A. While Portland and Toumani Camara win, Detroit sets longest losing streak ever (in a single season): “Sell the team!”
N.B.A. While Portland and Toumani Camara win, Detroit sets longest losing streak ever (in a single season): "Sell the team!"

© USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Portland was able to win again in the NBA. The Trail Blazers, with Toumani Camara in their ranks, defeated the Sacramento Kings 130-113 in their own Moda Center.

Camara was on the field for almost eighteen minutes at Portland and scored four points. The 23-year-old Brussels native also had three rebounds and an assist. The Trail Blazers could also count on 29 points from Anfernee Simons and 25 roses from Duop Reath. For the Kings, the top score of De’Aaron Fox (43 points) and Domantas Sabonis (34 points) was not enough.

It is Portland’s eighth win of the season, compared to 21 defeats. Camara and co. with that report they have to settle for fourteenth place (out of 15) in the Western Conference. Only San Antonio (4 wins against 25 defeats) performs worse.

The Detroit Pistons, the red lantern in the East with two wins compared to 28 losses, suffered their 27th loss in a row against the Brooklyn Nets (112-118), a negative NBA record within a single season. This time it was not Cade Cunningham’s fault (41 points for the Pistons). For the Nets, Cameron Johnson scored 24 points.

If Detroit loses in Boston on Thursday, it will equal the longest streak of consecutive losses in NBA history (over multiple seasons). The 76ers lost no fewer than 28 times in a row in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

“Sell the team,” the fans chanted from the stands after yet another blunder. “Ridiculous,” said owner Tom Gores of the Detroit club. “The ship is not sinking, but we have to right it.”

