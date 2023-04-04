Home Sports Nada demands tougher punishment for Mario Vuskovic
Sports

Nada demands tougher punishment for Mario Vuskovic

by admin
Nada demands tougher punishment for Mario Vuskovic

Nfter the doping verdict by the DFB sports court against soccer professional Mario Vuskovic from Hamburger SV, the National Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal and demanded a longer ban “after a thorough examination of the grounds for the verdict”.

“NADA will apply for a four-year suspension based on the player’s violation of anti-doping regulations determined by the DFB sports court,” said the control body on Tuesday.

The organizational step was expected after the decision of the DFB sports court. The defender of the second division club Hamburger SV was given a two-year ban for EPO doping last week. He has been suspended since November 15, 2022. With its verdict, however, the court stayed below the maximum ban of four years.

“Won’t let me break”

The defensive talent denies the doping allegation. “I will not let this break me and will fight to the end to prove the truth,” he wrote on Instagram after the verdict.

The ban planned by the DFB sports court should run until November 14, 2024. Immediately after the sports court decision became known, Vuskovic’ employer HSV, in consultation with the player’s lawyers, announced that it would appeal to the DFB Federal Court. The case has evolved into a fundamental dispute over Epo analytics.

See also  Association heavily dependent on national team

You may also like

Nadal and Alcaraz miss the start of the...

Where to watch the IBSA Next Gen Cup...

The province’s sports front holds the mobilization meeting...

After just 62 days: FC Ingolstadt separates from...

Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of...

FC Bayern Munich before the DFB Cup quarter-finals...

Golf, The Masters 2023 di Augusta in tv...

The province’s sports front holds the mobilization meeting...

Borussia Dortmund reaches for the title

Football: Gravina, on stadiums Italy far from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy