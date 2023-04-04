Nfter the doping verdict by the DFB sports court against soccer professional Mario Vuskovic from Hamburger SV, the National Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal and demanded a longer ban “after a thorough examination of the grounds for the verdict”.

“NADA will apply for a four-year suspension based on the player’s violation of anti-doping regulations determined by the DFB sports court,” said the control body on Tuesday.

The organizational step was expected after the decision of the DFB sports court. The defender of the second division club Hamburger SV was given a two-year ban for EPO doping last week. He has been suspended since November 15, 2022. With its verdict, however, the court stayed below the maximum ban of four years.

“Won’t let me break”

The defensive talent denies the doping allegation. “I will not let this break me and will fight to the end to prove the truth,” he wrote on Instagram after the verdict.

The ban planned by the DFB sports court should run until November 14, 2024. Immediately after the sports court decision became known, Vuskovic’ employer HSV, in consultation with the player’s lawyers, announced that it would appeal to the DFB Federal Court. The case has evolved into a fundamental dispute over Epo analytics.