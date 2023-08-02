NADA sees itself on the right track in the fight against doping

On the occasion of 15 years of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Managing Director Michael Cepic sees anti-doping work in Austria on the right track, also thanks to the Federal Anti-Doping Act.

But the incentive to cheat will always be there, he said at a press conference in Vienna’s Haus des Sports. But you can have confidence in the system. “Trust is good, control is better,” said Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens). “But we can have confidence that the controls are working.”

More than 37,000 samples in 15 years

And controls are NADA’s main business, alongside the prevention work that has been increasingly intensified in recent years. Since August 1, 2008, NADA has taken 37,109 samples, that’s six to seven a day. Most of them in alpine and Nordic skiing (4,426), followed by football (2,553) and cycling (2,449).

194 anti-doping investigations were carried out, 14 resulted in acquittals and 180 in suspensions. In total, these amounted to 412 years plus nine life sentences. In addition to the analytical methods, which are based on positive tests, there are non-analytical ones, known as those of “Operation Bloodletting”.

NADA: Focus on digitization and prevention

Youngsters in focus

In the 15 years, 2,830 lectures and training courses were held, for national teams as well as for youth and popular sports. One can still influence 14 to 19-year-olds, said Cepic, who was elected Vice-Chairman of the NADO Expert Advisory Group of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2022 and will have a seat on the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from November 2023 WADA has.

His thanks went not only to all cooperation partners, but above all to the athletes for the mostly professional cooperation. Even if the timing of a doping control, sometimes early in the morning or late in the evening, is not always pleasant.

Kogler: Federal anti-doping law works

Vice-Chancellor Kogler is convinced that with the Federal Anti-Doping Act “a suitable instrument, a tool has been created together that is now having an effect”. You can find a lot in it that is not a matter of course in other countries. With the obligation to prevent doping, you also have a unique selling point. If an association does not comply, there is a risk that the funding will be withdrawn.

NADA has an annual budget of 3.7 million euros and thus also covers the administrative costs for the other clubs at the Institute for Respect and Integrity in Sport (IRIS) near Vienna Central Station. These include the Center for Gender Competence (100 percent sport) and that for the Play Fair Code (combating betting fraud and match-fixing).

In a virtual greeting, Witold Banka, President of WADA, spoke of an “encouraging process in recent years” through which Austria has gone. He thanked the Austrian government and NADA Austria for their valuable contribution to clean sport.

