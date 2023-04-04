Dhe return of Spanish Grand Slam record champion Rafael Nadal to the tennis tour has been further delayed. The 36-year-old will not start the European clay court season at the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo (April 8-16) after his hip flexor injury, which has forced him to take a break since the Australian Open. “I’m not ready to play at the highest level yet,” wrote Nadal on Twitter.

Nadal has won the Masters in the Principality eleven times, but his last triumph in Monaco was five years ago. The clay court king has only played at the United Cup in Australia and at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne this year and has only won one of his four matches. Most recently, Nadal had fallen out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in 18 years.

Alcaraz is also out

He now wants to continue his preparation for the comeback, Nadal said. He still has time until the high point of the clay court season: The French Open begins on May 28th.

Last year Nadal won his 14th title in Paris. Overall, it was his 22nd triumph in one of the four Grand Slam tournaments. He shares the record with his Serbian rival Novak Djokovic.

Also on Tuesday, Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz canceled his start in Monte Carlo. The 19-year-old US Open champion, who lost the lead in the world rankings again to Novak Djokovic after his semi-final failure at the Masters in Miami, suffers from “post-traumatic arthritis in his left hand and muscular problems in the spine”. as he announced on Twitter.