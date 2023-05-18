Nadal cancels French Open start and announces end of career

As of: 05/18/2023 5:02 p.m

Tennis star Rafael Nadal wants to end his glorious career in 2024. “Next year should be my last,” said the 36-year-old at a press conference at his academy in Mallorca.

He canceled his start at the French Open in Paris, and according to the current status, it should finally be over next year. “I can’t say 100 percent because you never know what’s going to happen. But my goal is to enjoy all the tournaments that have meant something to me again next year.”

In his career so far, Nadal has won the French Open 14 times alone and celebrated a total of 22 Grand Slam titles. Nadal’s cancellation for the clay court classic at the Stade Roland Garros increases the chances for the Serbian Novak Djokovic to rise to the 23rd title to become the sole Grand Slam record winner for men.

With his waiver of the French Open and other tournaments in the coming months, he wants to give himself the chance to enjoy the coming year, which will probably be his last on the professional tour, said Nadal. He also announced that he would also like to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris – the tennis tournament at the Summer Games will take place on the French Open facility.