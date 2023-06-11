Nadal does without the French Open and announces the end of his career

A hip injury prevents the Spaniard from aiming for his 15th title in Paris. But he is already looking towards 2024.

Rafael Nadal announces in his academy in Mallorca that he will miss Paris this year. Francisco Ubilla / AP

The news comes as no surprise. And yet it is a turning point in the tennis season, maybe even more: Rafael Nadal will not compete in the French Open, which starts in Paris in just over a week. “Next year should be my last on the tour,” said the 36-year-old on Thursday at a press conference in his academy in Mallorca. You can’t say for sure because you never know what’s going to happen, he said. “But my goal is to enjoy all the tournaments that meant something to me again next year.”