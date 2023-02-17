The match was to be played at the legendary MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 5

A previous duel between the Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will decide the rival of the Murcian

There will be no exhibition duel between Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas. The long-awaited ‘The Slam’, which was to be played at the mythical MGM Grand Garden Arena between the two Spanish tennis players, has been left without the Spaniard, who confirmed his loss.

“Unfortunately, the period of my recovery does not make it possible for me to be there ready to play,” Rafa Nadal explained in his statement. His place in this exhibition tournament will be taken by an American tennis player. In this way, Carlos Alcaraz will have to face the winner of the previous duel between Taylor Fritz y Frances Tiafoe.

🎾 Big News! 🎾

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are joining MGM Rewards The Slam! On March 5th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, @Taylor_Fritz97 will face @FTiafoe with the winner going toe-to-toe against World No.1 @carlosalcaraz. Learn more at pic.twitter.com/p9RxV8jnvf — MGM Grand Hotel (@MGMGrand) February 17, 2023

The Spaniard has also withdrawn from the tournaments in Doha and Dubai where he had planned to participate before injuring himself during his match against Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

The man from Manacorí suffered a grade 2 injury to the iliopsoas in his left leg, with a recovery period of between six and eight weeks.

Nadal had planned to also participate in Indian Wells, although he could also miss that appointment, prioritizing the Monte Carlo Masters 1000from April 9 to 16, already on clay.